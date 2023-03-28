Nepal Government Puts Amritpal Singh on Watchlist at Indian Embassy's Request

Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh's name has been included in the surveillance list maintained by the Nepal government.
(Photo: Sourced by The Quint)
To the point: The action was taken by Nepal's Department of Immigration following a request from the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, according to a report by The Indian Express.
"We have received a written note along with a copy of his passport from the (Indian) embassy suspecting that Amritpal Singh might have entered Nepal," Information Officer Kamal Prasad Pandey was quoted as saying
Agencies in the neighbouring country are also keeping a close eye on the India-Nepal border, local media reported
Why it matters: This news comes after photos purportedly showing Amritpal and his aide Papalpreet Singh recently went viral online. The separatist leader continues to be on the run since the Punjab Police started taking strong action against members of his outfit Waris Punjab De on 18 March.
Meanwhile, Varinder Singh alias Fauji, who reportedly has close ties with Amritpal was arrested by Amritsar Rural Police.
On the down-low: The Twitter account of BBC Punjabi was 'withheld' or blocked in India due to a legal demand.
A total of 122 Twitter accounts were similarly 'withheld' at the request of the Indian government on 19 March, The Quint reported
Most of these handles did not appear to have ties with Waris Punjab De
Internet and SMS services continue to be suspended in parts of the state
Many Punjab-based journalists have also claimed that they are facing intimidation from the police
