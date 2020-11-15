Centre Assures 750 ICU Beds to Help Delhi Contain COVID-19 Spread

Government figures recorded 3,235 new cases pushing the national capital's total tally to 4,85,405 on 15 November.

Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting with Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, 15 November to discuss the COVID situation in the national capital. The meeting was also attended by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal among other officials. The coronavirus spike in Delhi has been continuing unabated for the past couple of week which is why Shah has called for the urgent meet.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Kejriwal said that Centre has assured that 750 ICU beds will be made available at the DRDO center and daily testing will go up to 1 lakh.

In a series of tweets, the Amit Shah listed a 12-point action plan which has been issued by the Home Ministry to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Delhi. This includes the doubling of RT-PCR tests and deploying mobile testing vans. He also said that to increase the availability of beds, the 10,000 bed COVID facility at Chattarpur will be strengthened further.

Though Delhi witnessed significantly low numbers of coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours on Sunday 15 November, government figures recorded 3,235 new cases pushing the national capital’s total tally to 4,85,405. Meanwhile, 95 fatalities as per latest figures are the third-highest in a day, coming parallel to the sharp spike in corona cases reported after a months-long lull. Delhi has seen an alarming spike in recent weeks, recording more new cases than any other state or UT.