Kejriwal Likely to Meet Amit Shah Today Over Surge in COVID Cases

Delhi reported 7,340 new COVID-19 cases and 96 deaths on Saturday, 14 November. The Quint Commuters travel in a train after Delhi Metro resumed services with curtailed operation of the Yellow Line and Rapid Metro, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi. | (Photo: PTI) COVID-19 Delhi reported 7,340 new COVID-19 cases and 96 deaths on Saturday, 14 November.

Alarmed by the rapid rise in coronavirus cases in Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level meeting on Sunday evening, 15 November, which is expected to be attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as well, reported news agency ANI. The meeting, which will be chaired by Home Minister Shah at his North Block office, will also be attended by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and NITI Aayog Member VK Paul.

The meeting comes after Delhi reported 7,340 new COVID-19 cases and 96 deaths on Saturday, 14 November, taking the national capital’s tally to 4,82,170.

Kejriwal Says Situation Will be Under Control Soon

The number of active cases in Delhi stands at 44,456 and so far 7,519 people have died of the virus. According to reports, hospitals in the city have been witnessing a barrage of COVID-19 cases after the number of active cases in Delhi shot up from 21,490 on 13 October to 44,456 on 14 November. The Delhi government, which earlier this month said that the national capital was witnessing a third wave, has asserted that the spike would be arrested in the next ten days. “COVID-19 situation in Delhi should come under control in 7-10 days; we are considering taking several steps next week,” CM Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal on Friday, 13 November, also stated that increase in pollution levels is the reason behind the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in the national capital.