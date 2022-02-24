Amid Hijab Row, Bengaluru College Asks Sikh Girl To Remove Turban

Muslim students in Karnataka denied entry to their PUC because of hijabs.
(Photo: The Quint)
While the Karnataka High Court continues to hear petitions filed by Muslim girl students seeking protection of their right to wear hijab to classes, a 17-year-old Amritdhari (baptised) Sikh girl was asked by her Mount Carmel College in Karnataka’s Palace Vasanth Nagar to remove her turban in accordance with the uniform code and the high court’s 10 February interim order restraining students from wearing “saffron shawls, hijab and religious flags or the likes.”
Singh said in a letter to Sri Guru Singh Sabha’s Administrator in Bangalore’s Ulsoor, “My daughter, Amiteshwar Kaur who is a student of PU second year and also President of the college (union) was called by the college authorities and asked her that if she could remove her Dastaar (turban) and then come to college. But on this, she politely refused to do so as she is an Amritdhari Sikh.”
Adding that the Karnataka government needs to clarify on the issue, Singh says that college authorities were checking for Muslim girls for removing their Hijab and later his daughter was also “singled out and was asked to remove her Dastaar (Turban). Asking a Sikh to remove his/her Dastaar (Turban) is a big insult to a Sikh and entire Sikh community.”
Meanwhile, the college clarified, “We have had no issues with the girl wearing the turban so far. When the college reopened on 16 February, we informed all students about the high court order and we went on with our normal activities. On Tuesday, when deputy director of pre-university education (north) visited the college, he found a group of girls in hijab and told them to come to the office and told them about the high court order."
The college administration added, "These girls have been demanding now that no girls should be allowed to wear their religious symbols and therefore the Sikh girl also should not be allowed to wear the turban. We spoke to the girl’s father and later mailed him. We informed then about the order and told them to abide by it,” Times of India reported.
The college was further quoted as saying, "In our letter to the father, we have specifically mentioned that we believe in an inclusive society and respect all religious practices. According to the vision and mission of the college, we follow inter-religious harmony and have an active inter-religious association."
On being asked about the issue, deputy director of pre-university education (north) G Sriram said, “The HC order does not say anything about turbans. We should not be dragging in more issues now. We have to only follow the high court order. When I asked the principal, she said the girls are convinced and there are no issues in the college now."
(With inputs from The Times of India)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)