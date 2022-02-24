Amid Hijab Row, Bengaluru College Asks Sikh Girl To Remove Turban

Meanwhile, the college clarified, “We have had no issues with the girl wearing the turban so far. When the college reopened on 16 February, we informed all students about the high court order and we went on with our normal activities. On Tuesday, when deputy director of pre-university education (north) visited the college, he found a group of girls in hijab and told them to come to the office and told them about the high court order."

The college administration added, "These girls have been demanding now that no girls should be allowed to wear their religious symbols and therefore the Sikh girl also should not be allowed to wear the turban. We spoke to the girl’s father and later mailed him. We informed then about the order and told them to abide by it,” Times of India reported.

The college was further quoted as saying, "In our letter to the father, we have specifically mentioned that we believe in an inclusive society and respect all religious practices. According to the vision and mission of the college, we follow inter-religious harmony and have an active inter-religious association."