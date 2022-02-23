'Hijab Ban' Hearing: HC to Take Up Pleas Seeking Clarification on Interim Order

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday, 23 February, continued hearing petitions filed by Muslim girl students seeking protection of their right to wear hijab to classes.
(Image altered by The Quint)
On Monday, Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi, representing the state, had argued that Hijab was not an "essential religious practice" and had said:
"What is optional is not compulsory. What is not compulsory is not obligatory. What is not obligatory is not essential."
Further citing the judgement in the Sabarimala case, Navadgi asked: "would it be possible to accept the wearing of hijab in light of constitutional morality and individual dignity?"
On 10 February, the Karnataka High Court had agreed to continue hearing the pleas filed by the girls, but had refused to pass an interim order that would have allowed them to continue wearing hijabs until the court arrives at a final decision.
While directing the reopening of colleges in the state, the judges had also controversially ordered that no student should wear any religious clothing while the court continues to hear the case.
