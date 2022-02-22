HC Resumes Hearing 'Hijab Ban' Case; A-G To Discuss Essential Religious Practice

Arguing that the Karnataka government was leaving it on the institutions to decide on the matter of uniform/dress code, Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi had, on Monday, said that the wearing of a hijab cannot be considered an essential religious practice in Islam.

The advocate general also criticised the various petitioners in the ongoing case who had approached the court asking for protection of Muslim students' right to wear hijabs to classrooms, saying they had "placed zero material on record to show that wearing hijab is an essential religious practice."

During Tuesday’s hearing, Navadgi will argue before the bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justices Krishna S Dixit and JM Khazi how the wearing of a hijab doesn’t, as per him, meet the criteria that must be met in order to establish any particular practice is essential to a religion.