Total Ban on Firecrackers in Delhi-NCR Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: NGT

NGT directed the DMs to ensure banned firecrackers are not sold, recovery of compensation from violators.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday, 2 December, extended the ban on the sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers during the COVID-19 pandemic in the National Capital Region, according to ANI.

The NGT said that the ban will also be applicable in all cities/towns in the country where the air quality index falls under the ‘poor’ and above category.

The NGT in its order also mentioned that during Christmas, New Year, green crackers can be used from 11:55 pm to 12:30 am at places where air quality is 'moderate' or better, according to PTI.

The NGT further directed the District Magistrates to ensure banned firecrackers are not sold, and recovery of compensation from violators. “Any victim of pollution, apart from other remedies, can approach District Magistrate for compensation,” PTI quoted NGT’s order.

NGT’s Earlier Ban

NGT on 9 November had imposed a total ban on the sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR from the midnight of 9 November to midnight of 30 November.

The tribunal had directed all states and Union territories to initiate drives to contain air pollution from all sources in view of the potential of aggravation of COVID-19, news agency PTI reported.

The tribunal had sent out notices to 23 states and Union territories, where the quality of air had deteriorated beyond standards.