India’s COVID Case Tally Nears 95 L, Death Toll Reaches 1.38 L

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,28,644 active cases across the country.

India on Wednesday, 2 December, reported 36,604 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 94,99,414. The death toll increased by 501 to 1,38,122. According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,28,644 active cases across the country, while 89,32,647 patients have been discharged.