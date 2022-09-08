Punjab: Amid Conversion Row, Christian Groups Meet Akhal Takht Jathedar

Amid a row over alleged forced conversions in Punjab, representatives of the Christian community on Wednesday, 7 September, met Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh in Amritsar and discussed the issue.

The development came days after the Jathedar of Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, asked the Sikh community to think about the need for an anti-conversion law in Punjab and condemned the “mischievous” efforts being made in Punjab for religious conversion by “some so-called Christian missionaries”.

Representatives of the Catholic Church of India and the Church of North India along with officials of seven other churches participated in the meeting on Wednesday during which the issue related to “so-called fake Christian priests” who indulge in religious conversion was discussed.

The representatives of the Christian community denied having any relations with such pastors who were allegedly creating a rift between the two communities.