Amendments to Farm Laws Proposed in Maha Assembly, BJP MLAs Walk Out

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday, 6 July, introduced three Bills to amend the Centre's three farm laws in the ongoing Assembly session. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs boycotted the session after 12 MLAs were suspended, after a ruckus ensued in the House on Monday, 5 July.

The amendments, which the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government plans to discuss with farm unions and other stakeholders for the next two months, proposes provisions like assurance of MSPs, legal action, and jail time for harassment of farmers.