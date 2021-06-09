Ambani, Adani Go Past Chinese Moguls To Become Richest Men in Asia

India's business tycoons Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani have surpassed Chinese industrial magnates, such as Alibaba founder Jack Ma, in the latest global wealth rankings.

The current wealth rankings elevate Ambani and Adani to the richest businessmen in Asia, as per a Financial Times report citing Bloomberg data. The former now occupies the 12th position in the global rankings – one space behind the former CEO of Microsoft Steve Ballmer.