Billionaires Like Ambani Got Richer Amid COVID, Poor Poorer: Oxfam

The report said: "Worldwide, billionaires' wealth increased by a staggering $3.9 trillion between 18 March and 31 December, 2020... at the same time it is estimated that the total number of people living in poverty could have increased by between 200 million and 500 million.”

Oxfam also reportedly said that the increase in the wealth, since the coronavirus crisis began, of the world’s 10 richest billionaires is ‘more than enough to prevent anyone on Earth from falling into poverty because of the virus, and to pay for a COVID-19 vaccine for everyone’.

Suggestions Oxfam made to the Indian government include an immediate revision of minimum wages, and an increase in those at regular intervals.



According to PTI, the report also pointed out India has the world's fourth lowest health budget in terms of its share of government expenditure,

Oxfam also said, in its report, that if the top 11 billionaires of India were taxed at a mere one percent on the increase in their wealth during the pandemic, the outcome could increase allocation to the the Jan Aushadhi scheme by 140 times. The Jan Aushadi provides affordable medicines to the poor and marginalised.