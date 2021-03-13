‘While You Struggled, Adani’s Wealth Rose by 50%’: Rahul Gandhi

The development comes at a time when the Adani Group is rapidly expanding its footprint in diversified sectors, including airports business and data centres.

Recently, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited announced that Windy Lakeside Investment Ltd, a unit of Warburg Pincus, will invest Rs 800 crore for a 0.49 percent stake in the company, IANS reported.

Shares of several Adani companies have surged over the past one year amid the pandemic, adding to its chairman's wealth.

Adani Enterprises' shares have increased over four-fold in the past one year and the stock price of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone has more than double during the period, according to IANS.