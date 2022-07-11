Pilgrims Throng Amarnath As Yatra Resumes After 2-Day Halt Due to Cloudburst

The Amarnath Yatra resumed on Monday, 11 July, with more than 4,000 pilgrims leaving their base camps to visit the cave shrine. The yatra had earlier been suspended earlier due to inclement weather.

A cloudburst had occurred on 8 July, which had triggered flash floods – leading to the deaths of at least 16 people and leaving dozens wounded. However, despite the risk of another such incident occurring, thousands proceeded towards the Amarnath cave on Monday.

"A total of 4,026 pilgrims left in the 12th batch from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas here in a convoy of 110 vehicles amid heavy security of CRPF," officials stated, as per news agency PTI.