Amarnath Yatra Suspended: 5 Pilgrims Missing After Cloudburst; Rescue Ops On

The Amarnath yatra has been suspended from Jammu due to inclement weather conditions, officials said on Sunday, 10 July, reported news agency PTI.

This comes two days after flash floods were triggered by a cloudburst near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in Kashmir, leading to the death of 16 pilgrims.

Meanwhile, at least five pilgrims, including two women, were reported missing on Sunday.

Officials said that the five pilgrims were from Andhra Pradesh and have remained ‘untraced’ since the tragedy that has taken the lives of 16 people so far.

The Andhra Pradesh government has dispatched AP Bhavan Additional Resident Commissioner Himanshu Kaushik to Srinagar to coordinate with the local authorities and ensure the safety of all pilgrims from the state, as per an official release quoted by PTI.