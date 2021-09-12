Cloudburst in J&K's Baramulla Kills 4 Members of Family, One Missing

Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: IANS)
Four members of a 'Bakarwal' (a nomadic community of goatherds) family were killed by a massive cloudburst in a meadow in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Sunday, 12 September.
Police said four persons of a Bakarwal family were found dead in Kafarnar meadow of the Rafiabad area in Baramulla district.
"Of the six members of this family, four were found dead while one was found alive and one is still missing. Reports suggest that the family was hit by a massive cloudburst," Sujit Kumar, Deputy Inspector General (North Kashmir) said.
"The family belonged to Haji Bashir Ahmad Khari of Rajouri district. The family was washed away by the cloudburst. Rescue teams are searching for the missing person, who is feared to be buried under the debris," Kumar added.
The cloudburst later triggered flash flood submerging paddy fields and some government buildings, including schools in Watergam village of the Rafiabad area.
