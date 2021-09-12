Cloudburst in J&K's Baramulla Kills 4 Members of Family, One Missing

Four members of a 'Bakarwal' (a nomadic community of goatherds) family were killed by a massive cloudburst in a meadow in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Sunday, 12 September.



Police said four persons of a Bakarwal family were found dead in Kafarnar meadow of the Rafiabad area in Baramulla district.

"Of the six members of this family, four were found dead while one was found alive and one is still missing. Reports suggest that the family was hit by a massive cloudburst," Sujit Kumar, Deputy Inspector General (North Kashmir) said.

