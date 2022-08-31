Identity of Twitter User Who Got Alt News' Mohammed Zubair Arrested Revealed

Mohammed Zubair.
(Photo: The Quint)
Weeks after Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court in the cases against him, the identity of the Twitter user whose post led to a case against Zubair, and his subsequent arrest, has finally come to the fore.
The Twitter user who tagged the Delhi Police in June, claiming that his religious sentiments were hurt, is a 36-year-old real estate businessman who lives in Delhi’s Dwarka and hails from Ajmer in Rajasthan, The Indian Express reported.
He was traced via his IP address and has recorded his statement before the police, The Indian Express reported, quoting sources.
The handle currently says that the account has been suspended, with a line from the social media company that reads that it "suspends accounts that violate the Twitter Rules."
In June, the Twitter user tagged the Delhi Police and urged them to take action against Zubair for a tweet he had posted four years ago.
Taking cognisance of the matter, the police's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit filed a case against the fact-checker on 27 June.
(This story will be updated with more details.)
