AMU Students Protest Assault of 3 Students by Railway Police, 2 Cops Suspended

The students had gone to the Aligarh railway station to drop a friend who was to board the Farakka Express. Owing to a crowd outside the train, the students reportedly asked the RPF personnel for assistance.

The railway police however denied assistance and asked the students to come away from the platform.

It has been alleged that when the security personnel found out that the students were from West Bengal, they said that this is not Mamata’s West Bengal but Yogi’s Uttar Pradesh.