'Alliance With TMC on Cards,' Says Assam Activist Akhil Gogoi

Assam activist and Raijor Dal Chief Akhil Gogoi on Sunday, 8 August, said that an alliance of regional parties under the leadership of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is on the cards for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, reported NDTV.
Gogoi claimed that Mamata Banerjee extended an invitation to merge the Raijor Dal with Trinamool Congress to oust the BJP from the Centre.
"We aim to form a confederation of regional forces and project Mamata Banerjee as its leader to remove the Narendra Modi government from power in 2024," NDTV quoted him as saying.
He further said that he has been offered the post of TMC's Assam unit president if an alliance is formed.
