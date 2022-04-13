Akbaruddin Owaisi Acquitted by Hyderabad Court in Hate Speech Cases

Akbaruddin was arrested in January 2013 on charges of hate speech, and granted conditional bail after spending over a month in prison.

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) investigated the Nizamabad case and filed the charge sheet in 2016 while the district police, which probed the Nirmal case, also submitted the charge sheet in the same year. A total of 41 witnesses were examined in the Nizamabad case while 33 people were examined in the Nirmal case.

The special sessions court for trial of MPs/MLAs, which had earlier posted the matter for judgment on 12 April after completion of arguments by defence and prosecution, deferred the verdict to Wednesday. Akbaruddin Owaisi appeared before the court on Tuesday as well.