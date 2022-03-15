Hijab Verdict | Only One Religion Targeted, Says Owaisi on Karnataka HC Order

File image of Asaduddin Owaisi.
All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday, 15 March, took to social media to express his disappointment after the Karnataka High Court upheld the ban on Muslim girls wearing hijab with the uniform in schools and colleges.
Owaisi said that only one religion has been targeted and its religious practice banned.
"For Muslims, it's Allah's command to be educated while also following his strictures (salah, hijab, roza, etc). Now the government is forcing girls to choose. So far judiciary has declared masjids, keeping a beard & now hijab as non-essential. What is left of free expression of beliefs?" he questioned.
Owaisi said he disagrees with Karnataka High Court's judgement on hijab.
"It's my right to disagree with the judgement & I hope that petitioners appeal before SC," he tweeted.
Owaisi said he hoped that organisations of other religious groups would appeal this judgement as it has "suspended fundamental rights to freedom of religion, culture, freedom of speech and expression."
"If it is MY belief & faith that covering my head is essential, then I have a right to EXPRESS it as I deem fit," he said, adding that for a devout Muslim, hijab was also an act of worship.
Owaisi said it was time to review the essential religious practice test.
He said that not even other people of the same religion have the right to decide essentiality.
"It is between the individual & God. The state should be allowed to interfere in religious rights only if such acts of worship harm others. Headscarf does not harm anyone."
Owaisi said that banning headscarf definitely harms devout Muslim women and their families, preventing them from accessing education.
"The excuse being used is that uniform will ensure uniformity. How? Will kids not know who's from a rich/poor family? Do caste names not denote background?"
He asked how uniform would prevent teachers from discriminating.
"Globally, the experience has been that reasonable accommodations are made in school, police & army uniforms to reflect diversity."
Owaisi said that when Ireland's government had changed the rules for police uniforms to allow hijab and Sikh turban, the Narendra Modi government had welcomed it.
Owaisi said that first, the government created a problem where none existed. "Children were wearing hijab, bangles, etc. & going to school."
He said that then violence was instigated, and counter-protests were held with saffron turbans.
Owaisi added he hoped that this judgement would not be used to legitimise harassment of hijab-wearing women.
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, too, took to social media to express his disappointment.
"Very disappointed by the verdict of the Karnataka High Court. Regardless of what you may think about the hijab, it's not about an item of clothing, it's about the right of a woman to choose how she wants to dress. That the court didn't uphold this basic right is a travesty," he tweeted.
Dismissing the writ petitions filed by Muslim girl students seeking permission to wear hijab in colleges, the court said that hijab is not part of essential religious practice and that no compelling case was made out for invalidating the government order.
