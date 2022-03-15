Hijab Verdict | Only One Religion Targeted, Says Owaisi on Karnataka HC Order

"For Muslims, it's Allah's command to be educated while also following his strictures (salah, hijab, roza, etc). Now the government is forcing girls to choose. So far judiciary has declared masjids, keeping a beard & now hijab as non-essential. What is left of free expression of beliefs?" he questioned.

Owaisi said he disagrees with Karnataka High Court's judgement on hijab.

"It's my right to disagree with the judgement & I hope that petitioners appeal before SC," he tweeted.

Owaisi said he hoped that organisations of other religious groups would appeal this judgement as it has "suspended fundamental rights to freedom of religion, culture, freedom of speech and expression."