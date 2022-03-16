Airlines Must Give Paternity Leave, Raise Women Pilots Strength to 50%: Scindia

"We have to create an environment which is not just gender neutral but which ensures that both men and women share equal responsibility while raising their children," he said, adding, "A case in point is why do we look at the concept of only maternity leave? We must also look at the concept of paternity leave where men must also partake in the responsibility of bringing up children at home."

"The need of the hour is to establish equity more than equality for women at workplaces, with men partaking in responsibilities at work, as well as at home," Scindia tweeted attaching the video of his speech at the event.