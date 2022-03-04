Aviation Veteran Sanjiv Kapoor Appointed as Jet Airways Chief Executive Officer

Kapoor was earlier also a part of SpiceJet.



"I am certain he will be able to lead Jet Airways and make it become the most preferred full-service carrier of India. Sanjiv is a seasoned aviation professional who has the right blend and demeanour to stitch a team together," said Murari Lal Jalan, Lead Partner of the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium and proposed non-executive chairperson of Jet Airways.



"I always believe in investing in human capital and by having Sanjiv as the CEO and Vipula as the CFO, I am certain Jet Airways will reclaim its lost glory and surpass everyone's expectation."



Kalrock Capital is backed by Fritsch, an investment group founded by serial entrepreneur Florian Fritsch.



"Working together with a very strong team of experienced aviation professionals that is being put together by the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium, I look forward to leading the charge in rebuilding Jet Airways into the most preferred customer-oriented airline once again, a people-focused airline for the digital age," said Sanjiv Kapoor on his appointment.