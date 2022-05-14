'Will Examine': Scindia on Tweet Calling New Airline Rule Ridiculous

A user had complained, "New rule of SpiceJet. If you wish to get a boarding card at the check in counter, you need to pay extra. This is like telling a customer in a restaurant that if you want eat in a plate, you will be charged. Wonder what’s consumer forum doing!"

"Do you charge a consumer extra for a ticket that he already paid for!" the complainant questioned.

"Charging for issuing a boarding pass that an airline is obligated to issue over and above the ticket price is totally against the public interest," the tweet thread read further.