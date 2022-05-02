At Least 12 Passengers Injured After Mumbai-Durgapur Flight Flies Into Storm

A Mumbai-Durgapur SpiceJet flight on Sunday, 1 May, encountered serious turbulence during descent at the destination, leading to at least 12 passengers suffering serious injuries.

The passengers were rushed to the hospital for medical assistance upon landing.

According to officials, the Boeing 737-800 aircraft flew into a storm while landing. Passengers started panicking and baggage from the overhead cabins fell on many of them, leading to injuries, The Indian Express reported, quoting sources.