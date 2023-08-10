Air India Flights To Get a Makeover: Tata-Owned Carrier Debuts New Logo, Design

Air India is transforming as the Tata Group-owned airline's old logo is being replaced with a new one.
(Screenshot: X/@airindia)
The rebrand: Air India announced the change in its logo at a rebranding event in New Delhi on Thursday, 10 August, according to a report by Hindustan Times.
The new logo is a "gold window frame" bracketing the words 'AIR INDIA' on the top-right corner.
The name of the new logo is 'The Vista'
"Travellers will begin to see the new logo and design starting December 2023," Air India tweeted.
Other tweaks: Air India also unveiled a new tail design and theme song as part of the event. New markings on the airline's fleet will feature red and white (Air India's colours) as well as a splash of purple (Vistara's colours).
Yes, but: Air India was quick to clarify that its iconic mascot 'The Maharaja' was not going anywhere and will continue to "be part of the airline's journey into the future."
Why it matters: “Colours, patterns, shapes and how they come together and what they represent matter, but our actions speak so much louder. We are in the midst of a total transformation to reimagine the role of India’s flagship airline," Air India CEO Campbell Wilson was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.
Know more: The Tata Group had hired a London-based brand and design consultancy firm called Futurebrands in regards to the rebranding of Air India, as per the report.
Air India's old logo had been in use since 2014 and showcased a red swan with the orange Konark Chakra image on it, the report added.
The big picture: “We are focusing on upgrading all Human Resource aspect... Our fleet requires a lot of work… While we have ordered a large number of aircraft… We have to refurbish and get our current fleet in acceptable level.. It is going to be a lot of hard work but the path is clear..We know where we want to be.. The new logo represents our bold vision,” Tata Sons Chairman Chandrashekaran was quoted as saying.
“Air India is making significant investments throughout the guest experience to elevate its service and to strengthening its position as the preferred airline for travellers flying to, from, and within India,” the press release read.
“Air India has launched a new website and mobile app, offering a significantly improved web experience with new digital tools and features,” it added.
Look back: At a time when Air India was struggling financially, Tata Sons took over the carrier in January 2022, by acquiring a complete ownership stake through its subsidiary Talace Private Limited.
It was founded in 1932 by JRD Tata before being nationalised.
Soon after the acquisition, the conglomerate announced the merger of Air India with Vistara.
Going forward: The expected completion date for the Air India-Vistara merger is March 2024.
Singapore Airlines is positioned to retain a 25 percent ownership interest in the single unified entity, as per reports.
Furthermore, a merger of Air India Express and Air Asia India could also be in the works as the company reportedly looks to establish a unified low-cost carrier airline.
