'Incorrect': Govt Refutes Reports of Tata Sons Having Won Bid for Air India

Image used for representational purposes.
(Source: Facebook/Air India)
(Disclaimer: An earlier version of this article quoted a Bloomberg article to report that Tata Sons had won the bid for Air India. It has been updated to reflect the government's denial of the same.)
The Government of India on Friday, 30 September, refuted the claims of Tata Group's re-acquisition of Air India, which had been widely reported in the media earlier during the day.
Bloomberg News had reported earlier on Friday that a panel of ministers accepted a proposal recommending Tata Sons' bid for money-losing state-run airline Air India.
Just a day earlier, former Air India director Jitender Bhargava had said that Tata Group will likely receive the government’s nod considering how the company is capable of revamping the flag carrier.
“Tatas have been very, very passionate about Air India," he was quoted as saying by Bloomberg.
Notably, business tycoon JRD Tata had founded the airline and had piloted the first flight in 1932.
The group had submitted the final bid for the airline on 15 September.
Further, sources also indicated that the bid submitted by Tata Sons was Rs 3,000 crore more than the minimum reserve price set by the government committee, India Today reported.
Spice Jet promoter Ajay Singh had also submitted a bid for the airline, as per reports.
The government loses nearly Rs 20 crore every day to run the national carrier, which has accumulated losses of over Rs 70,000 crore, officials have said, Reuters reported.
(With inputs from Bloomberg, India Today, and Reuters)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 01 Oct 2021,12:02 PM IST