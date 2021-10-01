'Incorrect': Govt Refutes Reports of Tata Sons Having Won Bid for Air India

Notably, business tycoon JRD Tata had founded the airline and had piloted the first flight in 1932.

The group had submitted the final bid for the airline on 15 September.

Further, sources also indicated that the bid submitted by Tata Sons was Rs 3,000 crore more than the minimum reserve price set by the government committee, India Today reported.

Spice Jet promoter Ajay Singh had also submitted a bid for the airline, as per reports.

The government loses nearly Rs 20 crore every day to run the national carrier, which has accumulated losses of over Rs 70,000 crore, officials have said, Reuters reported.