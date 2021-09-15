Air India Disinvestment at Concluding Stage; Transaction Advisor Gets Bids

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had already fixed 15 September as the deadline for the process
The Quint
Business
Updated:

Transaction Adviser has received financial bids for Air India disinvestment, reported ANI, citing Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM). Image used for representation purpose.

|

(Photo Courtesy: PTI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Transaction Adviser has received financial bids for Air India disinvestment, reported ANI, citing Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM). Image used for representation purpose.<br></p></div>

Transaction Adviser has received financial bids for Air India disinvestment, reported ANI, citing Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).

The process has now reportedly moved to the concluding stage.

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had, according to NDTV, already made it clear that the 15 September-deadline for the process is fixed and will not change.

(With inputs from ANI and NDTV.)

Also ReadAs Afghanistan Closes Airspace, Air India Suspends Flight Operations to Kabul

Published: 15 Sep 2021,05:58 PM IST
SCROLL FOR NEXT