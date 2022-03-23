Why Is Haryana's Ahir Community Demanding Separate Regiment in Army?

The demand for a separate regiment is being raised by members of the Ahir group from south Haryana under the banner of the Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha.

Their argument is that the army had several regiments based along caste lines. Since a large number of Ahir community members serve in the Indian armed forces, the protesters have demanded a separate regiment along the same lines.

The community, which is highly prominent in the Ahirwal region – comprising Gurugram, Rewari, and Mahendragarh – has been making this demand for several years now.

The morcha had undertaken a similar protest in 2018, during which members of the community had staged a hunger strike for nine days to push forward their demands. The strike ended after politicians assured them of their intervention in the matter.