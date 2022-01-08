Ahead of Polls in 5 States, All Political Rallies Prohibited Till 15 Jan: EC

Ahead of the upcoming assembly polls, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra on Saturday, 8 January announced that all political rallies, including roadshows, padyatras, cycle or bike rallies and processions will be prohibited till 15 January.

The CEC added that the COVID-19 situation will be reviewed and fresh instructions will be issued later.

"No physical rally of political parties or probable candidates or any other group related to elections shall be allowed till January 15," Chandra stated.

The states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand are set to go to polls for electing new members of legislative assemblies.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with details.)