Assembly Elections: 5 States to Vote in 7 Phases From 10 Feb, Results on 10 Mar

The election commission of India announced the dates for assembly polls in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand on Saturday, 8 January.

The 2022 state assembly elections which will begin from 10 February and end on 7 March. The results are scheduled to be announced on 10 March.

With the announcement of the dates, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has been enforced.

Elections in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in seven phases, starting from 10 February and ending on 7 March. Goa, Punjab and Uttarakhand will go to polls in one phase on 14 February, while Manipur will go to polls in two phases on 27 February and 3 March.