Agnipath Protests: Students Detained in Delhi, Internet Shutdown in Faridabad

With protests against the Union Defence Ministry's new Agnipath scheme growing across the country, agitation escalated in Delhi on Friday, 17 June, with large gatherings of protesters in several areas.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that all gates of the ITO Metro station are closed, as members of the All India Students' Association protested and demanded a rollback of the scheme.
Delhi police used water cannons to disperse the student organisations' gathering.
The student organisation's national president, N Sai Balaji, was forcefully detained by the Delhi Police.
The All India Students' Association (AISA) also demonstrated against police action on other protesters.
"All gates of ITO Metro Station are closed," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted around 12.40 pm due to an escalation in the protest , with some members of the student organisation detained.
The Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), student wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also demonstrated against the recruitment scheme at gate 5 of the ITO metro station, where students were detained by the Delhi police.
The entry and exit gates of some other metro stations, including Delhi Gate and Jama Masjid, were also briefly closed, the DMRC said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), Shweta Chauhan, said, “Law and Order will be maintained in Delhi in all circumstances. Police are ready for all emergencies and contingency,” news agency ANI reported.
“All kinds of unlawful assemblies are being immediately dispersed,” she added.
Following violent protests in Palwal against the Agnipath scheme, Haryana government has suspended mobile internet and SMS services for 24 hours in Ballabhgarh area of Faridabad district as a precautionary measure.
Order under Section-144 issued by the Gurugram District Magistrate.
The department in a statement said that there is a likelihood of "tension, annoyance, obstruction or injury to persons, danger to human life and property, disturbance of public peace and tranquillity" in Ballabgarh sub-division by the agitated protesters, in view of the potential law and order situation in the adjoining Palwal district over the Agnipath scheme.
"Prohibitory orders u/s 144 CrPC issued to restrict the gathering of more than four persons in Gurugram. Strict action will be taken against violators," Gurugram DM Nishant Kumar Yadav said.
