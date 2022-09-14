Agnipath: Army Claims Lack of Support From Punjab Admin; CM Mann Gives Assurance

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday, 14 September, asked district authorities to provide full support for the 'Agnipath' recruitment rallies.

CM Mann's direction to all the deputy commissioners in the state came after the Indian Army claimed that the rallies had received "vacillating" support from the local administration.

"Any laxity shall be viewed seriously. Every effort will be made to recruit maximum number of candidates in to army from the state," Mann tweeted.