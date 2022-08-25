Delhi HC Asks Centre To File Reply on Pleas Challenging Agnipath Scheme

The Delhi High Court, on Thursday, refused to stay the Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces and asked the Centre to file a reply on a batch of petitions challenging it.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramaniam Prasad asked the Centre to file a consolidated reply on petitions challenging the scheme.

The Agnipath scheme announced on June 14 provides for recruitment of youths in the defence forces between the age of 17-and-a-half and 21 for only four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years.