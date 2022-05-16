After Rupani in Gujarat, Now Biplab Kumar Deb Joins the List of Replaced BJP CMs

Biplab Kumar Deb's sudden resignation from the Tripura chief ministerial position on Saturday, 14 May, marks another significant change in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s top leadership.

Tripura BJP president Manik Saha took oath as the state's 11th chief minister on Sunday, after Deb's dismissal as he was reportedly facing increasing resistance from dissident MLAs and leaders.

Saturday's political development comes after the BJP replaced a string of CMs last year, starting from the exit of Tirath Singh Rawat in Uttarakhand, to Vijay Rupani's resignation from the post of Gujarat's CM in September 2021.