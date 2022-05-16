After Rupani in Gujarat, Now Biplab Kumar Deb Joins the List of Replaced BJP CMs

Biplab Kumar Deb.
(Photo: PTI)
Biplab Kumar Deb's sudden resignation from the Tripura chief ministerial position on Saturday, 14 May, marks another significant change in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s top leadership.
Tripura BJP president Manik Saha took oath as the state's 11th chief minister on Sunday, after Deb's dismissal as he was reportedly facing increasing resistance from dissident MLAs and leaders.
Saturday's political development comes after the BJP replaced a string of CMs last year, starting from the exit of Tirath Singh Rawat in Uttarakhand, to Vijay Rupani's resignation from the post of Gujarat's CM in September 2021.
Vijay Rupani resigned from the chief ministerial post of Gujarat on 11 September 2021, giving way to Bhupendra Patel to be appointed as the state's top administrator.
Rupani, during his exit, had conveyed his wishes to "work in party organisation under the leadership of prime minister and under the guidance of BJP chief."
His departure assumed significance ahead of the Assembly elections in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state, which are scheduled for later this year.
On 26 July 2021, Yediyurappa resigned from his post after completing two years in office. There was resentment against him and his son, and a certain section of the party’s state unit had called for his removal.
His removal was also seen as imminent as the 78-year-old was well past the BJP’s 75-year retirement age limit. The BJP high command replaced him with Basavaraj Bommai as chief minister.
Tirath Singh Rawat had come to the fore after Trivendra Singh Rawat had submitted his resignation in March 2021.
Tirath Singh Rawat wasn’t a member of the Legislative Assembly, which is necessary to become the CM. His poor performance as CM and the rising COVID-19 cases in the months of April-May had worked against him.
He resigned in July 2021 after which Pushkar Singh Dhami was sworn in as the chief minister of the state.
In May 2021, another CM, Sarbananda Sonowal in Assam, was replaced by Himanta Biswa Sarma after the BJP’s victory in the state elections. The decision had surprised many as Sonowal wasn’t an unpopular CM like Trivendra Singh Rawat of Uttarakhand.
Meanwhile, Sarma wanted to become the CM way back in 2014 when he was still in the Congress and was considered CM Tarun Gogoi’s right-hand man.
Sarma could also have split the party in the state if he wasn’t made CM. Sonowal, on the other hand, neither had the MLAs nor a media buzz around him. Sarma had also efficiently handled the COVID-19 crisis last year, and many considered him the real driving force of the government. Sarma was also more successful in appeasing the Hindutva lobby.
The division over Trivendra Singh Rawat’s appointment had been going on since he took office in 2017. Many leaders within the party had objected to Rawat’s chief ministership and had complained of not being heard.
They were also opposed to Rawat’s style of working. Party MLAs had voiced their dismay in Delhi, after which Rawat himself was summoned to Delhi by the party high command.
