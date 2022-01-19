BJP's Trivendra Singh Rawat Unwilling to Contest Uttarakhand Assembly Polls

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday, 19 January, expressed his unwillingness to contest the Assembly polls and has written a letter to BJP national president JP Nadda in this regard.

In the letter to Nadda, Rawat said: "Leadership has changed in the state and the party got a youth leader Pushkar Singh Dhami. In the changed political scenario, I should not contest the 2022 Assembly polls."

He said that he had earlier also conveyed his intent to not fight the 2022 polls.

"As per responsibilities extended to me by the national secretary and party in the past, I have done election-related work in Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh," the letter read.

"I want to work whole-time so that the BJP government is formed under Dhami's leadership. Therefore, I request you to accept my request of not contesting so that I can do my best for the formation of the BJP government in the state again," it added.