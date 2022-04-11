Khargone Unrest: MP Govt Carries Out Demolition Drive After Ram Navami Clashes

After communal unrest ensued amidst a Ram Navami procession in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone, the local administration is now demolishing establishments where violence had erupted.
A day after communal unrest broke out during a Ram Navami procession in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone, the local administration on Monday, 11 April undertook a demolition drive in areas where the violence had erupted.
The police stated that "they have zero tolerance for violence." This comes after the state home minister had said that "the houses of those who are pelting stones, will be turned into a pile of stones."
Sources told The Quint that when the Ram Navami procession was being taken out on Sunday, people allegedly belonging to the Muslim community took objection to the music being played in the celebratory march, following which the matter escalated and stone pelting began.
Since then, 77 people have been arrested for Sunday's violence.
Addressing the press on Monday amidst the turmoil, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra declared that houses of those who pelted stones will be reduced to stones.
Meanwhile, on Monday, Khargone SDM Milind Dhoke said, "These establishments were already in the list of illegal, encroached establishments and they were also involved in the stone pelting hence their house shops are being demolished under the anti-encroachment drive of the state."
Visuals of the 'anti encroachment' drive emerged online, capturing buildings and shops being razed in broad daylight.
(This is a developing story. Will be updated with more details.)
