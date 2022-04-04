46 Arrested, 7 Detained in Rajasthan Over Communal Violence in Karauli

Communal clashes had erupted in Karauli on Saturday after a bike rally organised on the occasion of the Hindu new year allegedly met with a stone-pelting incident as they passed through a market, leading to a confrontation between two groups.

The clashes led to arson as shops and vehicles were set ablaze, while over two dozen people sustained injuries.

A day after the clash, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a statement to media said, "Those involved in inciting riots will not be spared and stringent action will be taken against them. Rule of law will be followed in the state."

Rajasthan's Additional Director General (Law and Order) Hawa Singh Ghumaria in a media statement had said:

"There was a bike rally being organised on the occasion of Hindu new year. When the bike rally reached the bazar, there was some stone pelting, which soon resulted in stone pelting from both sides and incidents of arson. Around two dozen people were injured, one of whom had suffered serious injuries. He has been referred to Jaipur for further treatment."