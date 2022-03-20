LJD-RJD Merger First Step Towards Opposition Unity: Sharad Yadav

Tejashwi, who has been at the helm of the RJD following the imprisonment of his father Lalu Prasad, has called Sharad a “father-figure and socialist icon”.

“Everyone knows the importance of veteran socialist Sharad Yadav in Indian politics. He is a father figure and would guide us,” he said recently in Patna.

Sharad Yadav had also heaped praises on Tejashwi's leadership.

"No Misa Bharti, no Tej Pratap Yadav, I strongly believe Tejashwi is the only leader who has the capacity to take the party (RJD) forward from here on.. Whatever Lalu Prasad and I did with politics in the country, Tejashwi will follow the same ideology in his political career. We have handed over our political legacy to him. He is all in the party (RJD) and he is the only one who takes decisions on behalf of the party," he had said.