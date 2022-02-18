Priyanka Gandhi Tweets in Support of Lalu; Tejashwi Yadav Replies With Thanks

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday, 18 February, tweeted in support of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav after he was convicted in the Doranda treasury case – the fifth fodder scam case he has been convicted in.

The case involves unlawful withdrawals of almost 140 crore when Prasad was the chief minister (CM) of Bihar.

Gandhi Vadra hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in her tweet as well, saying "The key aspect of BJP's politics is that those who don't bend before it are persecuted in every way. Lalu Prasad Yadav is under attack because of such politics. I hope he gets justice."