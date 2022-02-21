‘Those Who Are With Lalu Now Are the Ones Who Filed Cases Against Him’: Bihar CM

Meanwhile, reacting to Lalu’s jail sentence, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad said that the people of the country have faith in the judicial system of our country, reported news agency ANI.

He said, “CBI court has given its verdict on the fifth fodder scam case. We Indians have faith in the judicial system of our country.”

Referring to Tejashwi Yadav’s statement earlier that the verdict was the consequence of fighting the BJP and the RSS, Prasad said, “Before giving any statement about BJP, Tejashwi Yadav should look within himself.”

Rajya Sabha MP and former deputy CM of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi said that no one is surprised by the jail sentence and added that “it had to happen.”