Events in Afghanistan Have Enhanced Global Concerns: EAM Jaishankar at UNSC Meet

Speaking at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in New York on Thursday, 19 August, External Affairs Minister (EAM), S Jaishankar, expressed concerns over terrorist acts for the first time since the Taliban overthrew the US backed government in Afghanistan.

Jaishankar said, “Whether it's in Afghanistan or against India, groups like LeT (Lashkar-e-Taiba), JeM (Jaish-e-Mohammed) continue to operate with impunity and encouragement”, news agency ANI reported.

Stressing that India has had its 'fair share of challenges and casualties', Jaishankar mentioned the 2008 Mumbai attack, the 2016 Pathankot Airbase attack, and the 2019 attack in Pulwama.