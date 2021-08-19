Events in Afghanistan Have Enhanced Global Concerns: EAM Jaishankar at UNSC Meet

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
Speaking at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in New York on Thursday, 19 August, External Affairs Minister (EAM), S Jaishankar, expressed concerns over terrorist acts for the first time since the Taliban overthrew the US backed government in Afghanistan.
Jaishankar said, “Whether it's in Afghanistan or against India, groups like LeT (Lashkar-e-Taiba), JeM (Jaish-e-Mohammed) continue to operate with impunity and encouragement”, news agency ANI reported.
Stressing that India has had its 'fair share of challenges and casualties', Jaishankar mentioned the 2008 Mumbai attack, the 2016 Pathankot Airbase attack, and the 2019 attack in Pulwama.
While addressing the high-level UNSC briefing, Jaishankar said, "The world will be observing the 4th International Day of Remembrance & Tribute to Victims of Terrorism day after tomorrow. Next month will also be 20 years of 9/11 tragedy in New York."
He added, "In our own immediate neighbourhood, ISIL-Khorasan (ISIL-K) has become more energetic and is constantly seeking to expand its footprint."
Jaishankar asserted that global concerns for both regional and international security have increased due to the recent events in Afghanistan. He added, "Increased activities of proscribed Haqqani Network justifies this growing anxiety."
Jaishankar also reiterated India's 'full support' for counter-terrorism cooperation under the auspices of the United Nations.
He reasoned that it is 'important therefore to end the stalemate preventing the adoption of a Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism, which India has championed for so long'.
Jaishankar also emphasised, "India recognises terrorism cannot be, should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilisation or ethnic group."
"ISIS' financial resource mobilisation has as become more robust. Rewards for killings are now even being paid in Bitcoins," Jaishankar added.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI)
