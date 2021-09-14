Adverse Impact of Farmers’ Stir: NHRC Sends Notice to Centre, States & Police

Image used for representational purposes.
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued notices on Tuesday, 14 September, to the Centre and the state governments of Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh after receiving “several complaints regarding the ongoing farmer's protest”.
It has also been alleged that transportation has been “adversely impacted, causing the commuters, patients, physically challenged people, and senior citizens to suffer due to the heavy congestion on roads”.
This comes after thousands of farmers gathered in the Kisan Mahapanchayat, in western UP's Muzaffarnagar on 5 September and in Karnal, Haryana on 7 September.
During this time, several hundred protestors have died, braving peak winters, a pandemic, and police brutality.
NHRC’s press release read, “There are also reports that people have to travel long distances to reach their destinations due to the ongoing farmers' agitation and barricades have been put on the borders”, and added that notices have been issued to the Director Generals of Police and Chief Secretaries of UP, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi, asking them to submit their ‘Action Taken Reports’.
The Commission has requested the Institute of Economic Growth (IEG) to “examine the adverse impact of the farmers' agitation on industrial and commercial activities/production” and submit a report by 10 October.
Meanwhile, to check the break of COVID protocols, the National Disaster Management Authority, Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health have also been asked to submit reports regarding the “adverse impact of farmers agitation on various aspects and observance of COVID Protocols at the protests sites”.
Since no report had been received from the District Magistrate, Jhajjar, regarding the payment of compensation to the next of kin of a human rights activist who was allegedly gang-raped, and later succumbed to COVID, the NHRC issued a fresh statement asking the DM to file the report by 10 October.
