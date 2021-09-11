Farmers Call Off Karnal Protest After Govt Promises Inquiry Against IAS Officer

After the fourth round of meetings between farmer unions and the Haryana government, protesting farmers agreed to call off their agitation in Haryana's Karnal district, on Saturday 11 September.

"After discussions, we have collectively decided to call off the protest here (outside mini-secretariat)", Haryana Bharatiya Kisan Union chief Gurnam Singh Charuni, told ANI, after a meeting with the administration in Karnal.

The previous meeting on Friday had also reportedly ended on a "positive note", with farmer leaders hinting that the deadlock could end soon.

The farmers said that most of their issues pertaining to the clashes last month were resolved and that only two or three were left for discussion at the next meeting on Saturday.