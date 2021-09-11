Farmers Call Off Karnal Protest After Govt Promises Inquiry Against IAS Officer

File photo: As farmers continue their protest in Karnal, on Thursday, 9 September, the Haryana government has imposed a suspension on mobile internet and SMS services in the district.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Swaraj India)
After the fourth round of meetings between farmer unions and the Haryana government, protesting farmers agreed to call off their agitation in Haryana's Karnal district, on Saturday 11 September.
"After discussions, we have collectively decided to call off the protest here (outside mini-secretariat)", Haryana Bharatiya Kisan Union chief Gurnam Singh Charuni, told ANI, after a meeting with the administration in Karnal.
The previous meeting on Friday had also reportedly ended on a "positive note", with farmer leaders hinting that the deadlock could end soon.
The farmers said that most of their issues pertaining to the clashes last month were resolved and that only two or three were left for discussion at the next meeting on Saturday.
The farmers have been staging an indefinite protest since 7 September, at the Karnal mini-secretariat, against a police lathicharge from last month, that had left 10 injured.
The protesting farmers had been demanding the suspension of IAS officer Ayush Sinha, the then Karnal SDM who was seen instructing policemen to “break heads” of the protesting farmers if need in a viral video. They had also sought the registration of an FIR against Sinha.
In addition, the agitating farmers were also seeking compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a government job for the family of farmer Sushil Kajal, who they claimed died due to police action, and a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the injured farmers.
In the meeting on Friday, the Haryana government agreed to compensate the deceased farmer Sushil Kajal's two family members with jobs at DC rate on sanctioned posts, said Additional Chief Secretary Devender Singh, Govt of Haryana.
The state government also reportedly assured the protesters that they would initiate action against Sinha.
(With inputs from IANS, The Indian Express and Hindustan Times)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined