'Smash the Skulls' Can't Crush a Movement: BJP Must Realise Farmers Won't Quit

The blood soaked kurta of a protesting farmer in Karnal, bloodstains on the yellow 'Shaheed Bhagat Singh' badge pinned on it. The farmer, standing resolute, despite being hit on the head with lathis by the Haryana police.

A junior bureaucrat, barely four years into his service, ordering the police to "smash the skulls" of protesting farmers, many of whom are old enough to be his grandfather.

These images will haunt both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for some time.

As all this unfolded in Karnal on Saturday, 28 August, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the renovated memorial for Jallianwala Bagh.

Even as PM Modi paid tribute to the victims of colonial police brutality a century ago, the police in a state ruled by his party attacked protesting farmers with lathis after being ordered to "smash their skulls".

The irony, too, won't be forgotten in a hurry.