Farmers' Protest: Mobile and Internet Services Restored in Karnal

Mobile and internet services were restored in Karnal on Friday, 10 September, as the farmers' protest at the mini-secretariat entered its fourth day.

Farmers have been staging a demonstration against the Centre's three farm legislations while also demanding action over the police lathicharge incident from last month.

The state administration had suspended internet in the five adjoining districts of Karnal ahead of the Kisan Mahapanchayat on Tuesday, 7 September.

“As of now, there is no plan to suspend the services again,” Assistant District PRO Raghubir Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

