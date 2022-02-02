Harsh Mander, Alt News Founders Named in PRIO Shortlist for Nobel Peace Prize

Indian author and activist Harsh Mander, along with his campaign Karwan-e-Mohabbat, and the co-founders of Alt News Mohammed Zubair and Pratik Sinha, were named by Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO) in its yearly shortlist for the Nobel Peace Prize.

PRIO directors come out with their personal shortlists for the Nobel Peace Prize every year. Henrik Urdal, the current director who took up the position in 2017, presented his fifth list on Tuesday, 1 Feburary.

The laureate will be announced in October. However, Urdal has no association with the Nobel Institute or the Norwegian Nobel Committee.