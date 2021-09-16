ADVERTISEMENT
ED Raids Ex-IAS Officer and Activist Harsh Mander's Home and Office
The ED raided retired IAS officer, Harsh Mander's home and office, on 16 September, Thursday.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided retired IAS officer, Harsh Mander's home and office, on 16 September, Thursday.
Mander is reportedly out of the country with his wife.
Along with his office in Adchini and residence in Vasant Kunj, the children's home run by the activist in Mehrauli was also reportedly raided by the ED.
Further details are awaited.
