Nobel Peace Prize for Journalists: A Reminder That Press Freedom is Under Threat

Thirty-two years ago next month, I was in Germany reporting on the fall of the Berlin Wall, an event then heralded as a triumph of Western democratic liberalism and even “ the end of history .”

But democracy isn’t doing so well across the globe now. Nothing underscores how far we have come from that moment of irrational exuberance than the powerful warning the Nobel Prize Committee felt compelled to issue on 8 October 2021 in awarding its coveted Peace Prize to two reporters.