Action Will Be Taken If Social Media Misused: Union IT Minister

The Centre on Thursday, 11 February, told the Rajya Sabha that action will be taken if Indian laws were flouted and cautioned social media platforms against spreading fake news or anything inciting violence.

"We respect social media a lot, it has empowered common people. Social media has a big role in the Digital India programme. However, if social media are misused to spread fake news and violence, then action will be taken on the misuse of social media in India whether Twitter or else," Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology, said in the Upper House, according to ANI.

"There is freedom of speech but Article 19A says that this is subject to reasonable restrictions," the Union Minister said in the Rajya Sabha, as he reminded platforms like Twitter and Facebook to comply with Indian rules while carrying out business.